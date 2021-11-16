Missing Leake County Man Found

A Leake County man, Shawn Dakota “Koda” Fortenberry was reported missing recently. He had been last seen late in the evening on Friday November 12th walking along Highway 35 from Forest to Walnut Grove he did not have a phone with him.

A missing person’s report was filed with Forest Police Department. A reward was also offered for any information that would help locate Fortenberry.

We received word from Forest Police Department today that Koda Fortenberry has been located. He is now safe at home with his family.