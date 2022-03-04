Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum Hosts Annual Spring Farm Days

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry

Museum is hosting the annual Spring

Farm Days event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00

p.m. You can visit today, Friday March 4 and tomorrow, Saturday March 5. Admission is $7 per adult and $5 for ages 3-17.

From Commissioner Andy Gipson:

“I want to invite the public to come out for the upcoming Spring Farm Days at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum.”

“Kids will get to meet my horse

Gunsmoke, plus all the farm animals

inside our new Children’s Barnyard!”

”This outdoor event is a celebration of agriculture and farmstead living, and it offers a unique glimpse of life on a farm along with several activities the entire family can enjoy.”

Visitors can explore the grounds and various exhibits to learn about farming, gardening, forestry and more. The Children’s Barnyard will also be open, and includes a variety of animals like chickens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats, horses and cows.

Hotdogs, drinks candy and other snacks will be available for purchase from the General Store each day. The store will also be selling

pulled pork sandwiches and sausage dogs on Saturday.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about the Museum, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, visit www.msagmuseum.org, or visit their Facebook page: Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum.

The Ag Museum is a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.