Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians partners with Central Electric Power Association (CEPA)

A check in the amount of $45,600 was presented to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians by Central Electric Power Association (CEPA) through a TVA new construction incentive program for the Pearl River Elementary School Upper Elementary Building. Accepting the check on behalf of the Tribe was Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. Pryor Morrow served as the architectural and engineering firm responsible for the design of the building, as well as the TVA Preferred Partner.

Individuals in the photo (left to right): Michael Taylor, AIA – President, PryorMorrow PC; Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben; Aaron Akers, CGS – Director of Economic Development, CEPA; and Ashley Weekly, PE – MEP Engineer, PryorMorrow PC