Mississippi Choctaw Indian Princess to Continue Reign

The Mississippi Choctaw Indian Princess will continue her reign. Elisah M. Jimmie will remain in her official role for one more year. Chief Cyrus Ben announced “due to the unexpected circumstances and health risks associated with hosting the Choctaw Indian Princess pageant, I asked Princess Jimmie to extend her reign another year to serve her tribe and graciously, she has accepted. It is with much appreciation I announce her reign will continue until next year’s Choctaw Indian fair opening night on July 14th, 2021.” The 2020 Choctaw Indian Fair has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.