Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces Cadet Class 70

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 70, scheduled to begin in February 2026. Individuals interested in a meaningful and rewarding career in public safety are encouraged to apply today.

Cadet Class 70 offers opportunities to serve across multiple divisions within MDPS, including:

• Mississippi Highway Patrol

• Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division

• Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

• Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

• Capitol Police

• Mississippi Office of Homeland Security

The 18-week training program will be held at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy (MLEOTA) in Pearl, Mississippi. This intensive course prepares cadets to serve and protect communities across the state through specialized instruction, hands-on experience, and professional development.

Minimum Qualifications:

1. Must be at least 21 years old

2. Must possess a high school diploma or GED

3. Must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment

4. Must hold a valid driver’s license

“Cadet Class 70 represents a significant investment in the future of public safety in Mississippi,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “By preparing and training these cadets and giving them the opportunity to pursue a career in any of our law enforcement divisions, we’re not only strengthening the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, we’re also ensuring our communities are better served and safer for years to come. This is a great opportunity to begin a meaningful career in public service, and we’re looking for motivated individuals who are ready to step up and make a real impact in our state.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply early and take the first step toward a career that protects and strengthens Mississippi communities.

To apply or learn more, click here. If you would like to be contacted by a recruited from a specific agency, please complete the form at this link.