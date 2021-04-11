Mississippi Dept of Narcotics Warns About Overdoses Due to Counterfeit Drugs

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is warning to the public about counterfeit drugs. MBN announced that w ithin the past 45 days, the Hattiesburg District Office of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has seen an increase in the number of overdoses related to counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Pending toxicology results, counterfeit pharmaceuticals are believed to be related to approximately eight to ten deaths and a number of non-fatal overdoses. These overdoses have occurred in and around the Pine Belt region of the state.