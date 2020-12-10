Mississippi Executive Orders Extend Until January 15th

Mississippi Executive orders scheduled to expire on Friday will extend. Governor Reeves announced that the new order will continue through January 15th. Statewide orders include a limitation indoors of 10 people per one room with no more that 50 people in close proximity outdoors. Indoor extracurricular events are limited to lesser than four spectators per student with a cap of 250 overall. Other indoor arenas limited to 10% capacity per 1000. While Reeves recommends that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing, Attala, Neshoba, and Winston remain on the mandate list in our region. Leake is the only county in our region that remains off the list. For a copy of the complete executive order 1535 click here – 1535.pdf (ms.gov)