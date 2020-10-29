Mississippi Farmers Market Open Today, all WIC and Senior FMNP Vouchers Qualify

The Mississippi Farmers Market will be open today. According to Commissioner Gipson, the decision was made in order to give all WIC and Senior (FMNP) Program participants an additional opportunity to redeem their vouchers with Fall vegetables. The vouchers are good through Saturday. The market is open to everyone. All are welcome. Hours are today between 9am-1pm and Saturday from 8am-1pm.

The Mississippi Farmers Market is located at 929 High Street In Jackson, adjacent to the Mississippi Fairgrounds. For more information on the Market and The Farmers Market Nutritional Programs, call 601-354-6573 or visit online at www.msfarmersmarket.com