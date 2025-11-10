Mississippi Forestry Commission Issues High Wildfire Risk Warning for Monday

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has declared a high risk for wildfires across the state on Monday, November 10, 2025, urging all residents to voluntarily halt all outdoor burning activities.

In a social media alert posted Sunday evening, the agency cited critically low humidity and high winds as conditions that could cause any spark to spread rapidly and uncontrollably.

Prohibited activities on Monday include:

Debris burning

Campfires, bonfires, and fire pits

Burning leaves or brush

The Commission emphasized that 9 out of 10 wildfires in Mississippi are human-caused, pleading with residents to delay all outdoor burning until weather conditions improve.

If you see any smoke or fire, you can report it by calling 911 or the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s 24-hour hotline at 1-833-MFC-FIRE.