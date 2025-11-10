Big Deals!
HomeLocalMississippi Forestry Commission Issues High Wildfire Risk Warning for Monday

Mississippi Forestry Commission Issues High Wildfire Risk Warning for Monday

by
SHARE NOW
Mississippi Forestry Commission Issues High Wildfire Risk Warning for Monday

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has declared a high risk for wildfires across the state on Monday, November 10, 2025, urging all residents to voluntarily halt all outdoor burning activities.

In a social media alert posted Sunday evening, the agency cited critically low humidity and high winds as conditions that could cause any spark to spread rapidly and uncontrollably.

Prohibited activities on Monday include:

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71745/2-$10-gc

  • Debris burning
  • Campfires, bonfires, and fire pits
  • Burning leaves or brush

The Commission emphasized that 9 out of 10 wildfires in Mississippi are human-caused, pleading with residents to delay all outdoor burning until weather conditions improve.

If you see any smoke or fire, you can report it by calling 911 or the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s 24-hour hotline at 1-833-MFC-FIRE.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Peco-Foods-canned-food-drive-landing-page.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply