Mississippi Gaming Commission to Lift Mask Mandate for Casinos Today

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is ending its mask mandate for casino customers and employees. The commission said Thursday that the mandate will be lifted at 5 p.m. Friday. The commission says all casinos must continue to follow other state and local rules that aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Casinos are also free to set their own COVID-19 safety guidelines. Mississippi casinos were allowed to reopen on May 21, 2020 — two months after they were ordered to close after the first coronavirus cases were identified in the state. The Gaming Commission has required masks inside Mississippi’s casinos unless people are eating or drinking. AP)