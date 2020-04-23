Mississippi gov hints at reopening some businesses next week

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he expects to take steps next week in a gradual reopening of the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s not yet saying what those steps will be, but says he’s taking advice from public health experts.

The governor’s current statewide stay-at-home order expires Monday morning.

Reeves said he’s likely to extend that order for people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

He says he has not set a timeline for allowing restaurants to reopen for dine-in services.

Mississippi has nearly 4,900 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 190 deaths from it. (AP)