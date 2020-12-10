Mississippi Governor Defends Hosting Parties Amid Virus

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his decision to hold Christmas parties at the Governor’s Mansion. He chose to host the events after repeatedly warning residents to avoid social gatherings as coronavirus cases surge. The Republican governor said he invited family, friends and state officials to the multiple parties. He says he expects that many will choose not to attend. Reeves said will be required and guests will adhere to social distancing guidelines. In a story first reported by Mississippi Today, elected officials said they were invited to a governor’s Christmas party. The governor has also invited lawmakers to separate parties next week. By LEAH WILLINGHAM AP)