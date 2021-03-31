Mississippi Health Officials Recommend Churches Should Hold Off In-Person Services

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials are recommending that churches and other religious organizations continue to hold off on hosting indoor worship services during the coronavirus pandemic. The state Health Department this week detailed new guidelines for faith-based gatherings and worship. The recommendations come after Gov. Tate Reeves rolled back mask mandates on the state level and capacity regulations for restaurants. Health officials say they recommend everyone 65 and older and people who are at least 16 and have high-risk medical conditions be fully vaccinated against coronavirus before attending indoor worship services. Each person should wear a face mask during in-person services.