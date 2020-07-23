Mississippi Hospitalizations Increase More Than 50%, Running Out of Beds

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, left, listens as State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, discusses the state's efforts to reduce and limit transmission from the COVID-19 virus, Monday, July 20, 2020, during a press briefing in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi’s leaders continue to express concern over rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations. The Mississippi Department of Health reported that 490 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 27, followed by 602 on July 1. This week, 942 people were hospitalized with the virus. Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs have repeatedly warned in recent days that hospitals in Mississippi are running out of beds. In the past week, the state’s top hospitals have had from zero to only a handful of beds available for urgent patients. Reeves once again is imploring Mississippians to wear masks. By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press/Report for America

Governor Reeves said on Wednesday that almost all ICU beds in Central Mississippi were filled.