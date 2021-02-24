Mississippi Houses Votes to Overhaul Several State Taxes

The Mississippi House has voted to phase out most of the state’s personal income tax, cut the grocery tax in half and increase many other taxes. House Bill 1439 passed 85-34 Tuesday. It will go to the Senate for more work in coming weeks. The bill would increase the general sales tax from 7% to 9.5%. It also would increase other sales tax rates on items including cars, trucks, mobile homes, cigarettes, alcohol and farm equipment. Critics say increasing the sales tax rate disproportionally affects people with lower incomes, but Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn says it puts consumers in control. AP)