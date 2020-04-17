Mississippi Job Loss Reaches 14,000% Increase

Mississippi Job loss applications have reached a 14,000% increase. Governor Tate Reeves said many more still can’t get through because of the surge. “This is insane-the bleeding has to stop. Lives depend on this as well. Please pray for wisdom as we consider all options. The MDES is instructing applicants to file online at their local WIN Job Center. Jenifer Branning said “I spoke to MDES and have been told that the Philadelphia area applicants should contact the Meridian WIN Job Center via email at [email protected] with questions or concerns.” Carthage area applicants should file at Carthage WIN Job Center [email protected]. Some paper applications are also being accepted at local offices.‬