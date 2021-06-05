Home » Local » Mississippi Last In The Nation for Covid Vaccinations

Mississippi Last In The Nation for Covid Vaccinations

Posted on

Mississippi’s top health official said Friday that lack of access isn’t the reason the state is last in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations — it’s apathy. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he guarantees the state is among the easiest in the country to get a  vaccine but many people refuse because they don’t think they need it. The state Department of Health reports that about 911,000 of Mississippi’s 3 million residents are fully vaccinated. That means 27% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared with the most vaccinated state in the U.S., Vermont, where about 56% of the population is vaccinated. AP)

