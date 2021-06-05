Mississippi Last In The Nation for Covid Vaccinations

Mississippi’s top health official said Friday that lack of access isn’t the reason the state is last in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations — it’s apathy. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he guarantees the state is among the easiest in the country to get a vaccine but many people refuse because they don’t think they need it. The state Department of Health reports that about 911,000 of Mississippi’s 3 million residents are fully vaccinated. That means 27% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared with the most vaccinated state in the U.S., Vermont, where about 56% of the population is vaccinated. AP)