Mississippi leaders clash over spending virus relief money

Mississippi’s top elected officials are arguing over who has power to spend coronavirus response money.

And, the Legislature is returning to the Capitol on Friday to restart its session.

The federal government is sending Mississippi more than a billion dollars as part of a massive relief package.

Republican leaders of the state House and Senate say the Mississippi Constitution gives spending decisions to the Legislature.

But, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says a longstanding state law gives spending authority to the governor during emergencies.

The Health Department says Mississippi has more than 6,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 261 deaths from it. (AP)