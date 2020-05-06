Mississippi legislators to consider virus aid to businesses

Mississippi legislators are returning Thursday to consider helping businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Leaders made the announcement Tuesday but didn’t give details.

The legislative session has mostly been on hold since mid-March. Legislators worked Friday, voting to assert their control over spending pandemic relief money.

Mississippi is getting more than $1 billion from the federal government.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves calls that a power grab by the the Legislature. He says he’s still intends to hire consultants to ensure the money is properly spent.

Mississippi has more than 8,200 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 340 deaths from it. (AP)