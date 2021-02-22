Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July

Mississippi has collected more than $75 million since July 1 from the state lottery.
State law specifies that the first $80 million collected each budget year will go toward highway construction and maintenance, and the next $80 million will go to education.
The budget year runs from July 1 through June 30. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is the private company that runs the lottery.
It announced Thursday that the state collected $23.6 million from lottery games in January.
The corporation president, Tom Shaheen, says there was “astonishing growth” in people playing Powerball and Mega Millions games because of large jackpots.
In December, a 50,000 ticket was sold at a gas station in Kosciusko. (AP)
Lottery retailers in Attala County:
- BlueSky (120 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)
- Fair Oil (863 HWY 12 E, KOSCIUSKO)
- Kangaroo Crossing (98 VETERANS MEMORIAL DRIVE, KOSCIUSKO)
- Singh Food Mart (841 S NATCHEZ ST., KOSCIUSKO)
- Valero Gasmart (315 Highway 12 E , Kosciusko)
- Whit’s Kwik Food (105 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)