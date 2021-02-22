Home » Attala » Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July

Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July

Mississippi has collected more than $75 million since July 1 from the state lottery.

State law specifies that the first $80 million collected each budget year will go toward highway construction and maintenance, and the next $80 million will go to education.

The budget year runs from July 1 through June 30. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is the private company that runs the lottery.

It announced Thursday that the state collected $23.6 million from lottery games in January.

The corporation president, Tom Shaheen, says there was “astonishing growth” in people playing Powerball and Mega Millions games because of large jackpots.

In December, a 50,000 ticket was sold at a gas station in Kosciusko. (AP)

Lottery retailers in Attala County:

  • BlueSky (120 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)
  • Fair Oil (863 HWY 12 E, KOSCIUSKO)
  • Kangaroo Crossing (98 VETERANS MEMORIAL DRIVE, KOSCIUSKO)
  • Singh Food Mart (841 S NATCHEZ ST., KOSCIUSKO)
  • Valero Gasmart (315 Highway 12 E , Kosciusko)
  • Whit’s Kwik Food (105 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)

