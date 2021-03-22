Mississippi Mudbug Festival is coming!

The 1st ever Mississippi Mudbug Crawfish Festival is coming to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Wednesday April 7th thru Sunday April 11th! The Festival will include live entertainment featuring Frank Foster, Doctor Zarr, Chad Wesley, Fordie Hays and J Edwards; a crawfish eating contest on Friday; and on Sunday, crawfish enthusiasts will vie for the ultimate title of Champion of the 2021 Battle of the Crawfish. Other attractions include food vendors and amusement rides provided by North American Midway Entertainment with daily ride specials; crawfish plates provided by The Back Porch restaurant; and beverages provided by Southern Beverage Company and Clark Beverage Group. General admission is free and parking is $5 per car.

**Admission is required for the Mudbug Music Area only on Saturday and Sunday. Entry to the music area on Saturday, April 10, will be $20 online pre-sale and $25 the day of / Entry on Sunday, April 11, will be $15 online pre-sale and $20 the day of.

Direct link to festival tickets on Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?radius=10000&sort=relevance%2Cdesc&tab=events&q=mississippi%2Bmudbug%2Bfestival&daterange=all

Direct link to amusement ride ticket wristbands: https://tickets.authentigate.ca/store/#/NAME/546