Mississippi National Guard Sending Troops for Presidential Inauguration In Washington DC

The Mississippi National Guard is sending troops to Washington D. C. for the presidential inauguration. A National Guard press release says that troops will work to keep the event a “safe and secure environment” to allow for “a peaceful transition of authority.” The Mississippi National Guard is part of a broad contingent of National Guard soldiers from various states that will attend the ceremony. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, said the governor told the Mississippi National Guard to send troops if necessary “even before the riots at the Capitol last week.” President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20. ap)