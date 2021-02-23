Mississippi Proposes Overall of Several State Taxes

Mississippi House leaders are pushing a plan to phase out most of the state’s personal income tax, cut the grocery tax in half and increase many other taxes. The bill passed the Ways and Means Committee on Monday. It’s expected to come up for debate in the full House on Tuesday. It would increase the general sale tax from 7% to 9.5%. It also would increase other sales tax rates on a wide variety of items, including cars, trucks, mobile homes, cigarettes, alcohol and farm equipment. Critics say increasing the sales tax rate disproportionally affects people with lower incomes, but Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn says it puts consumers in control. By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press