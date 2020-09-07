Mississippi Receives $24M Grant to Help with Rent and Utilities

The state of Mississippi has received $24 million in federal grants to help people struggling to pay rent and utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic. A $9.2 million grant was awarded for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for helping residents pay home energy costs such as electric and gas bills. Households may also apply for funds to purchase or repair air conditioners, heaters and fans, officials said. More than $15 million was awarded to assist households with rent, mortgage, employment and educational expenses. Individuals may contact their local community action agency or human resource agency to apply for both types of assistance. AP)