Mississippi State Athletics and the Corona Virus. Fans Out!

STARKVILLE – Following guidelines from the Southeastern Conference, Mississippi State Athletics announced last night that beginning Today, March 12, and proceeding through at least Monday, March 30, attendance at all MSU Athletic events will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating student-athletes and coaches.

Updates following that time frame will be communicated as soon as information becomes available.

Click here to view the SEC’s press release from Wednesday evening: https://www.secsports.com/article/28886542/sec-statement-tournament-campus-events

All ticket purchases for MSU baseball and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will be refunded within 30 days. Those who purchased individual game tickets to baseball games during the March 12-30 period will be refunded or issued a credit for future purchases. Baseball season ticket holders will be refunded or issued a credit in the amount of the value of those games in your season ticket package.