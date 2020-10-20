Mississippi State Fair Extension Schedule

The Mississippi State Fair is extended. The Fair will reopen again on Thursday, October 22nd and remain open until Sunday. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said that the extension was created because of the impact of Hurricane Delta on the first weekend and the resulting low attendance. There will be ride specials, games, fair food, petting zoo and more. Plus as an addition, The Gaither Vocal Band will perform an outdoor concert on Saturday, October 24, at 6:00 p.m. The concert is free with fair admission.

The schedule for the extended Mississippi State Fair is as follows:

Thursday, October 22

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Free Admission & Parking: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 2:00 p.m.

Ride Special: Unlimited rides for $27 All Day

Friday, October 23

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Free Admission & Parking: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 2:00 p.m.

Ride Special: Midnight Madness: Unlimited rides for $27 starting at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 12 Noon

Ride Special: Unlimited rides for $27 All Day

Special Outdoor Concert: The Gaither Vocal Band at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 12 Noon

Ride Special: Unlimited rides for $27 All Day

Gate admission is $5, and children under the age of 6 are free. Parking is $5, with exception of weekdays from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Due to additional events taking place on the fairgrounds, those coming to the Mississippi State Fair will need to enter the fairgrounds through Gates 1 (walking access only), 3, 5 and 7 (walking access only). On campus parking will only be accessible through Gate 3 and Gate 5. For more information and promotions, visit msstatefair.com and follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Facebook.

