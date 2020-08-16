Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show Is Coming

The Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show schedule has been released. According to State Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gibson the schedule has been set starting October 8th through October 18th. Below please see a list of events. More details to come.
2020 MISSISSIPPI STATE FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW SCHEDULE
Thursday, October 8, 2020
1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Stall and pen assignments for early arriving lambs, steers
and breeding cattle (All stall and pen assignments to be made by show
management)
1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market lambs, wether dams,
market hair sheep, market steers, and commercial beef heifers
Friday, October 9, 2020
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Stall and pen assignments for lambs, steers and beef
breeding cattle
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market lambs, wether dams,
market hair sheep, market steers and commercial beef heifers
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Process beef breeding entries (Livestock Office)
12:00 Noon Deadline for arrival of junior market lambs, wether dams,
market hair sheep, steers, commercial beef heifers and beef breeding cattle
12:00 Noon – 5 p.m. Classify commercial beef heifers and market steers – Barn 11
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Mouth wether dams – Barn 7
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Check horn length on market steers – Barn 11
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Classify market hair sheep – Barn 7
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mouth and check horn length on commercial beef heifers – Barn 11
5:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Lamb Showmanship entries
5:00 p.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market lambs, wether dams,
market hair sheep – Barn 7
5:00 p.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market steers and commercial
beef heifers – Barn 11
5:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Beef Showmanship entries
5:00 p.m. Open Simmental Show – Barn 14
Saturday, October 10, 2020
8:00 a.m. Junior Market Steer Show – Judging Arena (Two rings –
Progress Steers on one side and Prospect Steers on the other side); steers released
after showing
Junior Commercial Beef Heifer Show – Judging Arena (two rings; Start 15 minutes
after Junior Steer Show); heifers released after showing
1:00 p.m. Junior Lamb Shows – Barn 8 – (showmanship; wether dams;
market lambs; market hair sheep); lambs released after showing
2:00 p.m. Open Hereford Show – Barn 14
Open Angus Show, 30 minutes following Hereford Show – Barn 14
Sunday, October 11, 2020
8:00 a.m. Arrival of Junior and Open Market Swine
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market junior and open market swine
9:00 a.m. Junior Cattlemen’s Assn. Meeting – Sales Arena
9:30 a.m. Devotional Service – Sales Arena
10:30 a.m. Present 4-H/FFA Replacement Beef Heifer Development
Contest Awards – Judging Arena
11:00 a.m. Beef Showmanship – Judging Arena (two rings; 8-13 years
old in one ring and 14-18 years old in other ring)
12:00 Noon Deadline for arrival of Junior and Open Market Swine
4:00 p.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market swine – Barn 7
4:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Swine Showmanship entries
Monday, October 12, 2020
8:00 a.m. Junior Beef Breeding Show – Judging Arena (two rings);
cattle released after showing
10:00 a.m. Open Market Swine Show – Swine Barn
10:15 a.m. Junior Market Hog Show – Swine Barn; market hogs released after showing
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Stall early arriving Open Dairy Cattle Show animals
Thursday, October 15, 2020
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market goats and commercial meat goat does
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Process dairy cattle entries
12:00 noon Deadline for arrival of Junior and Open Show dairy cattle
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Weigh commercial dairy heifers and cows – Barn 11
3:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Dairy Cattle Showmanship entries
3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Process dairy goat entries and deadline for CORRECTIONS in Dairy Goat
Showmanship
4:00 p.m. Dairy Cattle and Dairy Goat Sweetheart Contests – Location to be determined
5:00 p.m. Deadline for arrival of 4-H/FFA Dairy Goats
Friday, October 16, 2020
7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Scales open for weighing commercial meat goat does and market goats
7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Mouth commercial meat goat does
8:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8 – Showmanship followed by
Sr. Does and Jr. Does
8:00 a.m. Jr. Poultry Show – Check in beginning at 8 am
8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Check horn length on market goats
9:00 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show
9:00 a.m. Deadline for arrival of 4-H/FFAMarket Goats and Commercial Meat Goat Does
9:00 a.m. Open Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena
9:00 a.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Goat Showmanship (Market and Meat
Goat Doe) entries
10:00 a.m. Market Goat Princess Contests – Location to be determined
11:00 a.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market goats and commercial meat goat
does – Barn 7
12:00 Noon Goat Showmanship (Market Goats and Commercial Meat Goat Does) – Barn 7
4-H/FFA Meat Goat Doe Show – Barn 7 (Start 15 minutes after Go Showmanship)
1:00 p.m. Two-Year-Old Jersey Futurity – Judging Arena
1:15 p.m. Two-Year-Old Holstein Futurity – Judging Arena
7:00 p.m. Special Dairy Classes – Judging Arena
8:00 p.m. Arrival of Open Show dairy & meat goats
Saturday, October 17, 2020 (4-H DAY)
8:00 a.m. MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8
8:30 a.m. Junior Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena (Showmanship followed by the
Commercial Dairy Heifer and Cow Shows and Junior Dairy Purebred Show)
8:30 a.m. Junior Market Goat Show – Barn 7; released after showing
11:00 a.m. Horse & Mule Pull – Equine Center
4:00 p.m. Release all dairy cattle
Sunday, October 18, 2020
9:00 a.m. MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8; released after showing
2:00 p.m. Pony Pull – Equine Center