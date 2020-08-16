Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show Is Coming

The Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show schedule has been released. According to State Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gibson the schedule has been set starting October 8th through October 18th. Below please see a list of events. More details to come.

2020 MISSISSIPPI STATE FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 8, 2020

1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Stall and pen assignments for early arriving lambs, steers

and breeding cattle (All stall and pen assignments to be made by show

management)

1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market lambs, wether dams,

market hair sheep, market steers, and commercial beef heifers

Friday, October 9, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Stall and pen assignments for lambs, steers and beef

breeding cattle

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market lambs, wether dams,

market hair sheep, market steers and commercial beef heifers

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Process beef breeding entries (Livestock Office)

12:00 Noon Deadline for arrival of junior market lambs, wether dams,

market hair sheep, steers, commercial beef heifers and beef breeding cattle

12:00 Noon – 5 p.m. Classify commercial beef heifers and market steers – Barn 11

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Mouth wether dams – Barn 7

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Check horn length on market steers – Barn 11

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Classify market hair sheep – Barn 7

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mouth and check horn length on commercial beef heifers – Barn 11

5:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Lamb Showmanship entries

5:00 p.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market lambs, wether dams,

market hair sheep – Barn 7

5:00 p.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market steers and commercial

beef heifers – Barn 11

5:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Beef Showmanship entries

5:00 p.m. Open Simmental Show – Barn 14

Saturday, October 10, 2020

8:00 a.m. Junior Market Steer Show – Judging Arena (Two rings –

Progress Steers on one side and Prospect Steers on the other side); steers released

after showing

Junior Commercial Beef Heifer Show – Judging Arena (two rings; Start 15 minutes

after Junior Steer Show); heifers released after showing

1:00 p.m. Junior Lamb Shows – Barn 8 – (showmanship; wether dams;

market lambs; market hair sheep); lambs released after showing

2:00 p.m. Open Hereford Show – Barn 14

Open Angus Show, 30 minutes following Hereford Show – Barn 14

Sunday, October 11, 2020

8:00 a.m. Arrival of Junior and Open Market Swine

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market junior and open market swine

9:00 a.m. Junior Cattlemen’s Assn. Meeting – Sales Arena

9:30 a.m. Devotional Service – Sales Arena

10:30 a.m. Present 4-H/FFA Replacement Beef Heifer Development

Contest Awards – Judging Arena

11:00 a.m. Beef Showmanship – Judging Arena (two rings; 8-13 years

old in one ring and 14-18 years old in other ring)

12:00 Noon Deadline for arrival of Junior and Open Market Swine

4:00 p.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market swine – Barn 7

4:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Swine Showmanship entries

Monday, October 12, 2020

8:00 a.m. Junior Beef Breeding Show – Judging Arena (two rings);

cattle released after showing

10:00 a.m. Open Market Swine Show – Swine Barn

10:15 a.m. Junior Market Hog Show – Swine Barn; market hogs released after showing

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Stall early arriving Open Dairy Cattle Show animals

Thursday, October 15, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Scales open for weighing market goats and commercial meat goat does

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Process dairy cattle entries

12:00 noon Deadline for arrival of Junior and Open Show dairy cattle

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Weigh commercial dairy heifers and cows – Barn 11

3:00 p.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Dairy Cattle Showmanship entries

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Process dairy goat entries and deadline for CORRECTIONS in Dairy Goat

Showmanship

4:00 p.m. Dairy Cattle and Dairy Goat Sweetheart Contests – Location to be determined

5:00 p.m. Deadline for arrival of 4-H/FFA Dairy Goats

Friday, October 16, 2020

7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Scales open for weighing commercial meat goat does and market goats

7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Mouth commercial meat goat does

8:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8 – Showmanship followed by

Sr. Does and Jr. Does

8:00 a.m. Jr. Poultry Show – Check in beginning at 8 am

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Check horn length on market goats

9:00 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show

9:00 a.m. Deadline for arrival of 4-H/FFAMarket Goats and Commercial Meat Goat Does

9:00 a.m. Open Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena

9:00 a.m. Deadline for CORRECTIONS in Goat Showmanship (Market and Meat

Goat Doe) entries

10:00 a.m. Market Goat Princess Contests – Location to be determined

11:00 a.m. Deadline to turn in weight cards for market goats and commercial meat goat

does – Barn 7

12:00 Noon Goat Showmanship (Market Goats and Commercial Meat Goat Does) – Barn 7

4-H/FFA Meat Goat Doe Show – Barn 7 (Start 15 minutes after Go Showmanship)

1:00 p.m. Two-Year-Old Jersey Futurity – Judging Arena

1:15 p.m. Two-Year-Old Holstein Futurity – Judging Arena

7:00 p.m. Special Dairy Classes – Judging Arena

8:00 p.m. Arrival of Open Show dairy & meat goats

Saturday, October 17, 2020 (4-H DAY)

8:00 a.m. MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8

8:30 a.m. Junior Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena (Showmanship followed by the

Commercial Dairy Heifer and Cow Shows and Junior Dairy Purebred Show)

8:30 a.m. Junior Market Goat Show – Barn 7; released after showing

11:00 a.m. Horse & Mule Pull – Equine Center

4:00 p.m. Release all dairy cattle

Sunday, October 18, 2020

9:00 a.m. MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8; released after showing

2:00 p.m. Pony Pull – Equine Center