Mississippi State Fair Scheduled Activities & Events for Today, October 8th

161st Mississippi State Fair Events for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Scheduled Activities & Events for Thursday, October 8, 2020:

The ride special for this day is $2 Rides Per Person, and it will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For the first time ever, the Fairgrounds will host the Genuine MS® Store in the new Mississippi Trade Mart, which will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fairgoers will have the opportunity to purchase items from several Mississippi producers with operations across the state conveniently in one place. Learn more about the state branding program, Genuine MS®, by going online to GenuineMS.com.

Daily shows include the following:

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. – The Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – Midway near Gate 1

12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – LOCALiQ Fetch-N-Fish – Trade Mart

12:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. – The Clarion Ledger Great American Thrill Show

12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. – The Farm Bureau Pig Races – Midway near Gate 1

1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. – The Timberworks Lumberjack Shows

2:00 p.m. – Rides Open

2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – The Ag Expo

6:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Live Performances by Wolf Trap Trio – Trustmark Stage

7:30 p.m. – Live Performances by Roots and Boots – Budweiser Stage

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

The Mississippi State Fair runs from Wednesday, October 7, 2020, through Sunday, October 18, 2020, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking $5.00 per car. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free of charge. Enjoy free admission on weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, download the Mississippi State Fair mobile app, visit www.MsStateFair.com online or follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds page on Facebook.