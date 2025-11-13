Mississippi Trauma RN Pin Awarded to Two Winston Medical Center Nurses

The Mississippi Trauma Care System Foundation established the Mississippi Trauma RN Pin to honor trauma nurses who demonstrate exceptional dedication, leadership, and expertise in the care of injured patients. This distinction is awarded to nurses recognized by their peers and administration as embodying the highest standards of trauma care.

Winston Medical Center is proud to announce that two Emergency Department Registered Nurses, Ashlee Cravens and Amanda Presley, were nominated by a colleague and awarded the Mississippi Trauma RN Pin on November 12, 2025.

Working in a rural Emergency Department—typically staffed by only two nurses and one physician—Ashlee and Amanda consistently rise to the challenges inherent to critical care with limited resources. Their ability to deliver high-quality, time-sensitive trauma care is a testament to their skill, experience, and unwavering commitment to their patients. With deep clinical knowledge and steady leadership under pressure, they navigate high-acuity emergencies with precision, confidence, and compassion.

In Winston Medical Center’s rural Emergency Department, Ashlee and Amanda are the core of the trauma response. With no additional technicians or ward clerks, the trauma team is composed solely of two nurses and one physician. The nurses shoulder every facet of patient care: administering medications, performing wound care, completing documentation, implementing physician orders, arranging transfers, printing and preparing charts, coordinating with transport teams, and simultaneously caring for other patients in the department. Their ability to excel in such an intensive environment highlights the exceptional caliber of their service.

Ashlee and Amanda’s dedication represents the gold standard of rural trauma nursing. They perform their duties without seeking recognition, yet their impact—on patient outcomes, team morale, and the safety of the community—is both profound and enduring. This award serves as a tangible acknowledgment of their hard work, resilience, and excellence.

Winston Medical Center proudly celebrates Ashlee Cravens and Amanda Presley for earning the Mississippi Trauma RN Pin and for their continued commitment to delivering outstanding care to the people of our community.