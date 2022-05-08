Mississippi’s Own Mickey Gilley Passes Away at 86

B-MO in the MOrning – Mississippi native and country music’s Mickey Gilley passed away today at the age of 86. Born in Natchez, Gilley followed his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis into the world of music, but it didn’t take him long to blaze his own path in the world of country music. In 1970 he opened his first nightclub in Pasadena named Gilley’s Club, which became known as “the world’s biggest honky-tonk” and gained tremendous notoriety after the motion picture “Urban Cowboy.”

Gilley’s biggest singles included “Don’t All the Girls Get Prettier at Closing Time, Room Full of Roses, True Love Way, Stand by Me, and Here Comes the Hurt Again.” Mickey’s passing was announced by Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner.