Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation Program Available

The MDES will participate in the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program. The program provides an additional $100 per week in supplemental compensation to individuals receiving certain unemployment benefits who received at least $5,000 of net self-employment income in the most recent taxable year. This benefit is payable for weeks of unemployment beginning with the week ending January 9, 2021, through the week ending March 13, 2021, for eligible recipients.

To be eligible for the additional $100 from the MEUC program, an individual must meet the following criteria:

1. Must be an eligible recipient of one of the following benefit programs:

Regular state Unemployment compensation (UC)

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Extended Benefits (EB)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)

Self Employment Assistance (SEA)

2. Received at least $5,000 in net self-employment income, as defined in section 1402(b) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, in the most recent taxable year ending prior to the individual’s application for regular UC.

3. Submits required documentation substantiating their self-employment income

For more information see MDES – Helping Mississippians Get Jobs (ms.gov)