Molestation, Domestic Violence, and More in Neshoba Arrests

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
GRANT BEN, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.
JAMES EUGENE BURKS, 38, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bond $0.
HENRY BUBBA FINLEY, 48, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, UPD. Bond $25,000.
MARKEL T HARRISON, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
SPENCER HARVEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.
KENDRICK JEFFERSON, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.
STEVEN KIRKLAND, 52, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.
LORI JANE LUCAS, 48, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, MBN. Bond $0.
MARCUS DAYSHON MCDONALD, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,000.
JASON MILES, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
STEVEN RAY MOORE, 37, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
JOSHUA SHARP, 42, of Forest, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
AMY NICOLE TRISLER, 47, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
GILBERT JULIAN WILLIAMS, 25, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.
JEFFERSON WILLIAMSON, 56, of Decatur, Hold for Investigations. Bond $0.
JAMARIO SANCHEZ WILSON, 24, of Union, DUI – Other Substance – 2nd Offense, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $0, $500, $1,000, $0.