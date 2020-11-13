Molestation, Domestic Violence, and More in Neshoba Arrests

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

GRANT BEN, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

JAMES EUGENE BURKS, 38, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bond $0.

HENRY BUBBA FINLEY, 48, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, UPD. Bond $25,000.

MARKEL T HARRISON, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SPENCER HARVEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENDRICK JEFFERSON, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

STEVEN KIRKLAND, 52, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

LORI JANE LUCAS, 48, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, MBN. Bond $0.

MARCUS DAYSHON MCDONALD, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JASON MILES, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

STEVEN RAY MOORE, 37, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSHUA SHARP, 42, of Forest, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

AMY NICOLE TRISLER, 47, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

GILBERT JULIAN WILLIAMS, 25, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JEFFERSON WILLIAMSON, 56, of Decatur, Hold for Investigations. Bond $0.

JAMARIO SANCHEZ WILSON, 24, of Union, DUI – Other Substance – 2nd Offense, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $0, $500, $1,000, $0.