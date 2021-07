The Neshoba County Fair continues today. The invocation and official opening ceremonies are later this evening as well as the Miss Neshoba County Fair Pageant. Horse racing continues today starting at 2pm. The Clothes Line Art Contest is this morning starting at 9:30am. Exhibit Hall opens at 8am. For additional information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

For a complete Fair schedule including times click here – https://www.kicks96news.com/local/neshoba-county-fair-2021-schedule?