Monday Mayhem; Two Crashes Reported in Leake County

Leake County first responders were called to two separate crashes on Monday, August 25.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies were dispatched to County Line Road after a caller reported that a vehicle traveling toward them had a blowout. The tire struck the caller’s vehicle, disabling it in the middle of the roadway. No injuries were reported.

At just after 8 p.m., a rollover crash occurred on Hwy 488 in the Freeny area. Carthage Fire Department and other first responders arrived on scene, where one person was reported trapped inside the vehicle. It is unclear if anyone was injured in that crash.