Big Deals!
HomeLeakeMonday Mayhem; Two Crashes Reported in Leake County

Monday Mayhem; Two Crashes Reported in Leake County

by
SHARE NOW
Monday Mayhem; Two Crashes Reported in Leake County

Leake County first responders were called to two separate crashes on Monday, August 25.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies were dispatched to County Line Road after a caller reported that a vehicle traveling toward them had a blowout. The tire struck the caller’s vehicle, disabling it in the middle of the roadway. No injuries were reported.

At just after 8 p.m., a rollover crash occurred on Hwy 488 in the Freeny area. Carthage Fire Department and other first responders arrived on scene, where one person was reported trapped inside the vehicle. It is unclear if anyone was injured in that crash.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

A Swing and a Shout; Monday Mishaps in Neshoba

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Felony Drug Charges in Leake

Domestic Violence, Multiple DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake County

DUIs, Drugs, and Domestic Violence in Leake County

Annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

Car Fire Reported Saturday Night

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply