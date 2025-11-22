Big Deals!
Monday on B-MO in the MO'rning – A Heartfelt Thank You to Baptist Medical Center Attala!

(Brian Montgomery) Join me Monday as I’ll introduce two very important people in my life as Baptist Medical Center Attala’s Cardio Therapists Megan Taylor Griffin and Alex Sizemore join me on the show. As anyone recovering from a heart attack can tell you, the road to recovery is long. Especially when you would have had to travel it 3 hours a day, 3 times a week to Jackson for Cardio Therapy. I reached out to a Board Member at BMCA and asked if there might be alternative at the facility and I’m so glad I did. Not many know about the different types of not only cardio, but types of therapy available so close to home and Megan and Alex will discuss that with me, but will shed some light as to my recovery and what the therapy entails. Catch a sneak peak of some of what they do on the Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning podcast (which is available to your right if you’re on your desk or laptop, or scroll to the bottom of the story to hear it. You can also press here to hear it, or any previous episode. Have a great weekend and we’ll see you on Monday.

