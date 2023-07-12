HomeLeakeMonday Wrecks in Leake County, One Arrested

Monday Wrecks in Leake County, One Arrested



First responders in Leake County were called to two separate crashes on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The first occurred on Hwy 35 N near Live Oak Rd and involved two vehicles.  Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, Barnes Volunteers, and EMS responded.  At least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Madden Volunteers responded to the second crash just after 8:20 p.m.  This incident involved a vehicle and a golf cart and happened on Jolly Rd. near Laurel Hill Rd.  The driver of the vehicle was found to be impaired and was arrested.  No injuries were reported.

