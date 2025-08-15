More Assault, Drug, and DUI Charges in Neshoba Arrests

BONNIE BEN, 40, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DALE CHICKAWAY, 50, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault by Threat, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600.

NATHAN SHANE COTTON, 28, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, Contempt of Court, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $600.

ANTHONY L FRAZIER, 49, of Starkville, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $300.

JASON GOODIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

TABATHE HICKMAN, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $800.

JONATHAN PHILLIP MCGEE, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Possession of Marijuana, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600, $600, $600.

BYRON MCMILLAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JOHNNY JAMES MOORE, 38, of DeKalb, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

RAVEN SHENISE MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

THOMAS STEVE, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, Malicious Mischief, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, Public Profanity, Failure to Exhibit D.L. on Demand, Failure to Signal Lane Change, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $300, $1,000, $1,000, $600, 4400, $60, $300, $300, $300.

MARY LEE TROUP, 46, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia X 3, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2, $600 X 3.