More Burglaries, and DUIs, in Neshoba Arrests

EDRIGO D HARRINGTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

NATHANIEL HENRY, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Resisting Arrest X 2, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600 x 2, $600, $600, DENIED.

CHARLA A ISAAC, 33, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with a Suspended License, NCSO. Bond $800.

JUSTIN W JOYNER, 42, of Collinsville, Public Drunk, Unauthorized Use of Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $600, $500.

GORDON NORRIS, 60, of Jasper, Alabama, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Stolen Property, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

DANA ROBINSON, 40, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st Offense, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

THERESA J SOCKEY, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with a Suspended License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $800.

BRAXTON SULLIVAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Stolen Property X 2, NCSO. Bond $20,000 X 2.

TRAJAN TANKSLEY, 21, of DeKalb, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

SAMUEL WALLACE, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LILJEFFERY R WELLS, 27, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 5, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond DENIED X 5, DENIED.