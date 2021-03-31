Home » Local » More Burglary Arrests in Neshoba County

MELISSA JOY PATRICK, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $1,000, $600.

 

ALICIA RODRIGUEZ, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold For Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

DAVID HEATH SMITH, 35, of Louisville, Burglary of a Dwelling X3, Failure to Appear, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0 x 3, $0, $0, $1,000, $0.

 

HERBERT RUSSELL SMITH, 31, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $800, $10,000 X 2, $5,000, $600.

 

CHANCELLOR MICHAEL SOLOMON, 38, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

TONY SPIVEY, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

 

ROGER D STOKES, 38, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $1,000.

 

JAMES WATKINS, 20, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MARTEZ LAROME WILDER, 26, of Ethel, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AMBER JUNE WILLIAMSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROLANDO WILLIS, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

