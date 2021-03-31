More Burglary Arrests in Neshoba County

MELISSA JOY PATRICK, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $1,000, $600.

ALICIA RODRIGUEZ, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold For Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

DAVID HEATH SMITH, 35, of Louisville, Burglary of a Dwelling X3, Failure to Appear, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0 x 3, $0, $0, $1,000, $0.

HERBERT RUSSELL SMITH, 31, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $800, $10,000 X 2, $5,000, $600.

CHANCELLOR MICHAEL SOLOMON, 38, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

TONY SPIVEY, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ROGER D STOKES, 38, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $1,000.

JAMES WATKINS, 20, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

MARTEZ LAROME WILDER, 26, of Ethel, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $0.

AMBER JUNE WILLIAMSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROLANDO WILLIS, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.