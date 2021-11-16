More Details on that Stolen Bus

On Monday November 15th, Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a bus on the side of Highway 35 North.

The caller said the bus was from a daycare in Richland that they were familiar with. They stated they thought it was strange for it to be on the side of the road so far away from the daycare. The caller also said that they contacted the daycare and they were told that there had been a bus stolen from there over the weekend.

Deputies arrived and saw that the bus was from Railroad Center Daycare. Leake County Deputies contacted Richland Police Department and they requested the vehicle be towed to a secure location to be processed.