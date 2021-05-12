Home » Attala » More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Posted on

CALEB C QUICK, 27, of Forest, Felony Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

STEVEN D RYALS, 42, of Philadelphia, Warrant X 2, LCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 2.

 

JUSTIN L SISTRUNK, 27, of Pulaski, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

JERRY C SWAFFORD, 56, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

CHRISTOPHER S TAYLOR, Bench Warrant, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500.

 

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 55, of Kosciusko, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

MITCHELL T THORNTON, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

KWUNTORE S TRIPLETT, 27, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

JODY VAUGHN, 34, of Pearl, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidense, Hold for Other Agence, LCSO.  Gond $2,500, $2,500, N/A.

 

LETIKA M WADE, 29, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

TERRICA M WASHINGTON, 20, DUI – Person < 21, Failure to Use Child Passenger Restraint, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $649.25.

 

PHILLIP D WILDER, 35, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

WILLIAM WILLIAMS, 41, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $3,500, $2,500, $1,000, $500.

 

WILLIAM D WILLIAMS, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $418.

