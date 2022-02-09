Murder and Drug Arrests in Neshoba

JAMARI FITZGERALD GREEN, 26, of Carthage, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

JEREMY HOWARD HENRY, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Pursuit, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Serious Injuries, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, DENIED, $0, $600, $300, $600, $300, $300, $800, $60.

MARK JONES, 53, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800, $600.

ERIN KNIGHT, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JARREN MCBETH, 18, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PPD. Bond $0, DENIED, $0, DENIED.

JOHN EDWARD PALMER JR, 36, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

ELIJAH EARL SMITH, 23, of Carthage, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM VAIDEN TRIPLETT, 43, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct X 2, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2.

LEWIS WALKER, of Sturgis, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $600.

GLENN WESLEY WELLES, 42, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

BJORN WILLIAMS, 43, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, No License Tag, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600, $600, $600, $300, $0.

SUSAN CRENSHAW WILLIAMS, 48, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $600.

JEFFREY TODD WILLIS, 60, of Carthage, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO X 2, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2.