More Single Digit COVID Increases Being Seen

It’s a trend that started two weeks ago– a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. And in some counties, the increases have been running in the single digits most days. The State Health Department reported Thursday that Leake County had only four new cases and Neshoba County eight. Attala County had ten but only four the day before. Statewide, the daily case count increased by 541, the lowest number this year. But the Health Department reported 30 more COVID-related deaths including two in Leake County.