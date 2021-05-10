Home » B-MO in the MO'rning » Mother’s Day Make Over Winner

Mother’s Day Make Over Winner

Posted on
May be an image of 4 people, people standing and outdoorsHappy Mother’s Day our Mother’s Day Makeover winner Erica Jenkins of Carthage! The hardworking wife and mother of three was nominated by her husband Ronnie Jenkin.
Pearl River Resort- spa package including a Swedish massage, manicure and pedicure
The Clothes Line- $100 Gift Certificate for or towards a new outfit
Vintage Revival- $200 variety gift basket
Stitched Boutique/Merle Norman- skin care facial and color makeover
Four Corners Steak and Seafood – Mother’s Day Dinner for two.
May be an image of 2 people, people standing and text that says
Congratulations again and thank you to her husband Ronnie for nominating! #HappyMothersDay#Kicks967#pearlriverresortandspa
We hope everyone enjoyed their Mother’s Day!

Submit a Comment