Motor Vehicle Theft and Other Leake and Attala Arrests

MATTHEW R LEACH, 30, of McCool, Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence or Parole, MDOC. Bond N/A.

JOMO K MATTISON, 45, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $239.25, $5,000, $649.25, $399.25.

DELMAR ROWLES, 22, of Kosciusko, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $50,000, $2,400.

ANDRE D SPARKMAN, 26, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

ANTHONY STEPHENS, 57, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,200.

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 38, of Carthage, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $1,000, N/A.

BRYAN K WILDER, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Moving Violation – Lighting Requirements, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $218.