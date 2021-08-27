Motorcycle Crashes in Lena

12:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to Piggtown Road when they received a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence there.

2:14 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services reported to a motorcycle accident on Mills Lane in Lena. The driver was transported to the hospital.

4:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call about a tree that had fallen across Callahan Road.

7:18 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting an intruder at a residence on Highway 16 East.

12:29 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Spinout Road when they received reports of a disturbance in progress there.

3:33 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 South. The accident was minor and no one was injured.