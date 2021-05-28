Motorcycle Safety Awareness Reminders

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month continues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is reminding us that it is a time for drivers to stay alert and share the road with motorcyclists. Here are a few tips that can be used to keep both drivers and motorcyclists safe:

• Take an extra moment to look for motorcycles. Motorcycles can be easily hidden in a car’s blind spots.

• Allow for more following distance when driving behind a motorcycle.

• Be extra cautious at intersections. Many crashes occur when a driver fails to see a motorcyclist and turns left in front of the motorcycle.

• Assume that motorcycles are closer than they appear. Because of their smaller size, motorcycles often appear to be further away than they actually are. This also makes it difficult to judge a motorcycle’s speed.