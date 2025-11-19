MS Flu Rate One of the Highest in the U-S

Mississippi’s flu rate is tied for the second-highest in the country—although it’s really not that high. The State Health Department’s latest numbers show that three per cent of patients seeing their doctors across Mississippi in the week ending November 8th had flu-like symptoms, up from two per cent the week before. That translates into more than 400 potential cases of the flu. The CDC says our flu rate is the same as a couple of other states near the top of the list– Colorado and Rhode Island– but is lower than what Louisiana is seeing. Locally, the flu rate is higher than the statewide average, at just over three per cent in the public health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, over 7 per cent in the district which includes Winston and Choctaw counties and now at 13 per cent in the district which includes Attala, Holmes, Carroll and Montgomery counties.