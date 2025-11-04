MS Gas Prices Now Lowest of the Year

Gas prices in Mississippi are officially at their lowest level of the year. AAA says the average price statewide is $2.58. That’s a drop of 11 cents in the past month. But don’t be surprised if prices bump up a little before Thanksgiving. Our last significant stretch of falling prices lasted just 12 days. Locally, GasBuddy.com says the cheapest gas is in Carthage, where it’s selling for as little as $2.38. In Philadelphia, the phone app says the lowest price is $2.49 and in Kosciusko, $2.59. Mississippi’s average price is no longer the cheapest in the country. AAA that distinction now belongs to Oklahoma.