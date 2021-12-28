MS Highway Patrol Troop H Meet & Greet for Cadet Class 66 Applicants

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Troop H is holding a meet & greet for people interested in attending the upcoming MHP Cadet Class 66. This class is for certified law enforcement officers only.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday January 8th at the Troop H substation located at 910 Hwy 11/80 E in Meridian. Applicants will be able to ask questions, go over applications, and get a further understanding of the hiring process.
The deadline to apply for MHP Cadet Class 66 is January 21, 2022. Applications can be found here.
The minimum qualifications for this class are as follows:
- At the time of appointment, the applicant shall be twenty-one (21) years of age, a citizen of the United
States and a resident of the State of Mississippi, and of good moral character.
- Applicant shall have a high school diploma or GED, a minimum standards certification from an accredited law enforcement academy, and two (2) or more years of law enforcement field experience in the United States.