MS Highway Patrol Troop H Meet & Greet for Cadet Class 66 Applicants

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Troop H is holding a meet & greet for people interested in attending the upcoming MHP Cadet Class 66. This class is for certified law enforcement officers only.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday January 8th at the Troop H substation located at 910 Hwy 11/80 E in Meridian. Applicants will be able to ask questions, go over applications, and get a further understanding of the hiring process.